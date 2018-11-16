Hlola manje for cancer

Source: iStock ~

Testing regularly for cancer can lead to an early diagnosis which makes cancer much easier to treat than when the cancer is detected too late. The KZN Department of Health offers free screening and testing for various forms of cancer, including the top 5 cancers, which are: breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate cancer.

It is recommended that women who are sexually active or over the age of 30 undergo a pap smear - particularly if there are symptoms suggestive of a cervical problem (abnormal discharge, bleeding between periods etc); and that men over the age of 50 undergo an annual prostate exam.

Once cancer has been confirmed in the body, the treatment options such as chemotherapy, radiation or surgery will be discussed with the patient.

Hlola Manje for cancer, you could save your own life!