Happiness Unplugged, South Africa & Depression

Mental challenges and disorders literally affect thousands of South
Africans. Did you know that a large
percentage of the South African adult population suffer from some form
of mental disorder? This is according to the South
African Stress and Health (SASH) study.
Depression is not unlike other chronic illnesses and won’t disappear on
its own. When it strikes, you need to face it head on and treat it correctly in
order to enjoy life at its best.
One in five South Africans are said to suffer from mental illness and
sadly even though many are treatable, only a tiny percentage of individuals
actually seek help.
In recent years, awareness across all ages has really started makings
its way into the news. Gone are the days where it was believed to be something
that adults were constantly subjected to. This condition really can and does
manifest itself in very young children and teenagers in numerous ways.
The most common symptom is a marked change in the behaviour and thinking
patterns, and parents need to keep an eye out for marked changes in their
children. It is imperative that parents are always vigilant and act the moment
that they suspect their children or teenagers may be showing any signs.
Depression varies from one individual to the next and some individuals
describe it as a black emptiness, yet others describe it as a hollow feeling
and they often feel hopeless, dispirited and even angry or aggressive –
whatever the feelings or symptoms, it is vital to seek help from medical
professionals should these feelings overwhelm you or your loved ones.
Everyone experiences mood changes and we cannot always be happy. It is
perfectly normal to feel sad or blue at times, but when despair begins to creep
in all the time and take over our lives and won’t go away, then this might be
something more serious than just having a bad day.
Keep an eye out for these
symptoms:
- Is the individual suffering from sleep
deprivation, or is he or she sleeping far too much?
- Is the sufferer battling to concentrate and is
that person finding even the simplest of tasks difficult to execute?
- Are negative thoughts taking over that person’s
life – are they verbalising these negative feelings?
- Is there a definitive change in the attitudes of
the person’s demeanour – is he or she snapping at everyone and being unusually
aggressive?
- Excessive dreaming is a sure-fire sign of
depression. Did you know that depressed individuals dream up to three times
more than those individuals who are not depressed?
- Adults that start drinking to drown their sorrows
could be depressed.
These are only a handful of the many symptoms that
indicate if someone is suffering from depression -
there are others that your health professional could point out if you have
concerns.
Depression and how it can
impact on adult relationships
In all probability, your partner could suffer from depression according
to the stats. Many partners are unwilling to admit they have a problem, as it is
seen as being a taboo topic. Withholding information might cause harm as well.
Sian
Green, a clinical psychologist says there is
never a perfect time to tell someone but it’s better to go ahead and do it. ‘’If
you would tell your partner about your heart condition, why shouldn’t you tell
them about another serious condition such as anxiety, depression or
post-traumatic stress disorder’’, says Green.
Do you know
if your partner suffers from a mental health disorder? Do you know if you are
suffering from one? Knowing where you stand in terms of mental disorder
diagnosis is vitally important in any relationship. So too is your (or your
significant other’s) ability to deal with it. If someone is not capable of
being understanding, supportive and helpful to someone with a mental health
disorder, his or her presence might cause more stress and harm.
If you
suspect your partner has a mental health disorder but it has never been
diagnosed and you’re unsure about how to broach the subject, there are various
articles from professionals and people with the same experience to help guide
you.
The first steps towards overcoming depression:
- Seek
help should you feel you simply cannot shake off those “blue” feelings – there
are so many support groups and societies that are able to assist.
- It
is vital to understand and recognise that someone is suffering from depression
– this is where education becomes vital and where recognising the tell-tale
signs becomes all-important.
- Nipping
depression in the bud is important. As soon as there are visible signs of
depression, seek professional help.
- Talking
and sharing is important and will help with those helpless and hopeless
feelings.
If you suffer from depression and are on meds:
- When
sufferers of depression are prescribed medicines for their condition these need
to be taken diligently the same as one would for any other chronic illness.
- Taking
the right dose of meds on time is vital to ensure the quality of your life is
always maintained.
- Often
lack of improvements are as a result of medication not
being taken correctly
If you suspect you are
suffering from depression contact your family doctor or call your medical
aid provider for a registered and approved list of medical
professionals to seek assistance.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group – also known
as SADAG runs a counselling centre 24/7 and can be contacted at 0800 21 22 23
or 0800 20 50 26.
