Flora gives vegans a reason to celebrate this World Vegan Day

While the
vegan lifestyle is becoming increasingly popular globally, South African vegans
often find they still lack access to suitable dietary options, particularly
with everyday items like spreads.
Flora has
always believed in giving South Africans a variety of spread options that
deliver different benefits for taste, cooking or health.
All Flora
spreads are made from 100% plant-based oils that come from Sunflower, Canola
and Linseed. These nutrient-rich plant and seed oils are naturally high in
Omega 3 and 6, which is good for your heart health… naturally.
“As our environments constantly change, and South
Africans are becoming increasingly more prone to stress, unhealthy lifestyles
and increasing risk of cardiovascular diseases, we understand why people are
starting to feel like they want to live in greater harmony with nature –
whether it’s to decrease their impact or to benefit from her gifts,” says Keegan Eichstadt, Flora
Brand Manager.
“Although all of our spreads are
made from 100% plant-based oils, there is a certain amount of milk present
which excludes them from being vegan-friendly. This is why we developed the
Flora Vegan variant – to give our health and environmentally conscious
consumers who follow a strict vegetarian or vegan lifestyle an option that
works specifically for them.”
NEW Flora
Vegan contains absolutely no dairy, is suitable for vegans, strict vegetarians
and those who are lactose intolerant, plus is naturally high in Omega 3 and 6,
which play an integral role in maintaining heart health and are important
building blocks of the body’s cells.
Flora Vegan can
add flavour to your life, not just as a tasty spread, but, as a 60% fat spread,
it can also be used for cooking, like in sauces or melting over healthy
vegetables, or even baking!
In September, for Heart Health Awareness
month, Flora challenged two local celebrities, TV presenter and new mom Roxy
Burger and uKhozi FM Drive Time host, Selby Mkhize, to find their natural
balance and improve their heart health by partaking in a 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge;
the challenge encouraged them to incorporate a
plant-based diet into their existing diets to benefit from heart-healthy
ingredients.
Cape Town
based dietician Jessica Kotlowitz, also known as The Green Dietician, monitored
them weekly, sharing new recipe ideas and watching them progress on their
journey to health. At the end of the challenge, both celebs saw a noticeable
improvement in their health and both were amazed to see how versatile a
plant-based diet could be.
“I
always enjoy seeing people’s reactions when I explain to them that there are
over 20 000 edible plants on planet earth,”says Kotlowitz. “Once people discover the amazing variety and
abundance of plant-based eating, it’s a lot easier to get into a plant-based
lifestyle - and enjoy it.”
GREEN EATING TIPS FROM THE GREEN DIETICIAN:
HOW TO ENJOY A PLANT-BASED DIET
You
should be eating at least three meals a day on a plant-based diet, to ensure
you get enough nutrients and fuel for your body. And the best way to do this is
to plan ahead, so you know you’re eating what you should be eating, when you
should be eating it:
- Make meals to freeze, like curried soya mince,
falafels, soups, date balls and bean curries. They’re healthy and super
convenient when you haven’t planned dinner.
- Prepare your plant-based snacks for the week. This
will prevent you from grabbing an unhealthy option when a hunger pang hits. Try
hummus and vegetable sticks, bean or aubergine dip and rice cakes, or date
balls, frozen grapes and fresh fruit.
- Legumes take a while to prepare, so get your weekly
legumes ready on the weekend. Make a bean or lentil curry that will keep in the
fridge all week. The same goes for your starches like brown rice, quinoa and couscous. They’re
easy to store in the fridge for the week and can quickly be heated and added to
any meal.
HOW TO EAT OUT ON A PLANT-BASED DIET
Burgers:
Choose a veggie/bean-based
patty with lots of vegetables as toppings. Order a salad instead of chips or
wedges. Avoid creamy sauces and mayonnaise, rather ask for hummus or pesto
where possible
Italian:
Choose a
focaccia with no cheese rather than a pizza. Add some delicious garlic, herbs
and loads of vegetables. Or order a tomato-based pasta sauce, avoid any creamy
sauces and cheese.
Asian/
Indian:
Asian and
Indian restaurants usually have a great variety of plant-based options. Choose
a stir-fry with rice or rice noodles or a curry. Avoid egg noodles if possible.
Bistro/
coffee shop:
It is usually
possible to find a healthy plant-based option at any restaurant. Salads are
always a good lunch option. If you are feeling hungry, order a slice of rye
bread to go on the side. Or a hearty vegetable soup. If you’re getting a
coffee, try a milk alternative like almond milk.
Breakfast:
Breakfasting
and brunching without eggs may seem impossible but there are many options which
do not have to include eggs. Try the hot oats, or avocado rye toast with
grilled mushrooms and tomatoes. Or a fresh fruit salad with some nuts or
muesli.
ENDORSED BY THE HEART AND STROKE FOUNDATION
Flora has been endorsed by the Hearth
and Stroke Foundation South Africa with the Heart Mark stamp of approval. Flora
met the criteria as being a good choice of food product if it is used as part
of a healthy eating plan. For more information, visit http://www.heartfoundation.co.za
“Flora has the “healthy fat option”
and consequently does not have harmful effects on the heart if eaten moderately
as part of a larger meal plan,” comments Professor Pamela Naidoo from the
Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Visit the
Flora website to find heart-healthy, plant-based recipes, start cooking with
Flora and #LiveMoreLife
RSP :
R29.99 500g