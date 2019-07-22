Do you know the difference between a cold and flu?

Many of us, tend to interchangeably use the terms ‘cold’ and ‘flu’ when we start to feel under the weather or develop a cough.





Well, what if I told you, they’re two completely different things? Each with their own symptoms and they need different treatments!

Watch the video below to find out more about flus and colds and their differences:





*Talk with your healthcare professional about the best treatment for you or your loved one’s illness.



*Do not use A.Vogel Echinaforce® Echinacea Drops or Tablets if you are:



Allergic to Echinacea or to plants in the Asteraceae (Compositae) family

Individuals who suffer from any form of autoimmune disease or who are taking immunosuppressants must please consult their healthcare practitioner before using this product

As with any medication, always inform your healthcare practitioner of all medicines







This post is sponsored by A.Vogel Echinaforce produced by Brandstudio24 for Health24.