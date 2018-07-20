Can margarine really be good for you? Flora says margarine can form part of a balanced diet to improve heart health.

We’ve all heard stories of the so-called risks associated with eating margarine, but it may be time to start a new conversation.

Flora has set out to demystify margarine by helping people understand more about what ingredients go into their products and how they are made.

In fact, Flora plant based spreads are made from a combination of nutrient-rich plant and seed oils like sunflower, canola, and linseed. These seeds are freshly harvested from farms and the oils extracted and purified before being combined with other natural ingredients to form margarine.

Essential fats for heart health

The essential fats in Flora are mono and polyunsaturated fats, which play an integral role in maintaining heart health and are also important building blocks of cells. Many of these oils are a rich source of Omega 3, which is also good for the heart.

The combination of these healthy essential fats, vitamins and minerals means using Flora for spreading or cooking can assist in maintaining good heart health. It’s also why Flora has been endorsed by the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa with the Heart Mark stamp of approval.

But how is margarine really made?

Margarine can actually be made using ingredients you can find in most kitchens: Some Sunflower oil, Coconut Oil, Canola oil, full cream milk, egg yolk, lemon juice, salt and turmeric. The simple blending process takes just a few minutes, after which you will have fresh margarine, which can be chilled and used as a spread or as a cooking ingredient.

Watch Letshego Zulu complete this simple process to make her own margarine here!

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by Flora for Health24.