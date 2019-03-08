Can Allergex Non-Drowsy treat allergic rhinitis? Join us, as we answer some of your other most burning questions about Allergex Non-Drowsy and antihistamine.

Allergex Non-Drowsy has recently undergone a brand evolution to shift the focus from a medical perspective, to the human factor. Allergies can have a debilitating effect on people’s lifestyle and the new look and feel of the packaging, as well as the new slogan: “Live, work, sleep, play, allergy free,’ speaks to exactly that.

This progression of the brand has therefore merely been of an aesthetic nature and has zero effect on the efficacy or composition of the Allergy Non-Drowsy tablets and syrup. Essentially, it is the same products, just wearing a new jacket. Join us, as we answer some of your other most burning questions about Allergex Non-Drowsy and antihistamine.

What types of allergies can I use Allergex Non-Drowsy for?



Allergex Non-Drowsy is generally indicated for the relief of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis such as sneezing, rhinorrhoea (runny nose), and itching of the nose and throat. Is also indicated for the relief of chronic idiopathic urticaria (hives) and other allergic dermatoses (allergic skin reactions).¹,²

Can I buy Allergex Non-Drowsy over the counter?

Allergex Non-Drowsy is available at most leading pharmacies. ¹,²

There are however a league of variables that can influence usage and efficacy, such as other medicines you are using, chronic medical conditions and so on. For this reason, it is always best to ask your pharmacist or doctor for advice before you buy it.

Is Allergex Non-Drowsy an antihistamine?



Allergex Non-Drowsy contains Loratadine, which is indeed a long acting antihistamine.¹,²





