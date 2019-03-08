Can Allergex Non-Drowsy treat allergic rhinitis?

Supplied
Allergex Non-Drowsy has recently undergone a brand
evolution to shift the focus from a medical perspective, to the human factor.
Allergies can have a debilitating effect on people’s lifestyle and the new look
and feel of the packaging, as well as the new slogan: “Live, work, sleep, play,
allergy free,’ speaks to exactly that.
This progression of the brand has therefore merely
been of an aesthetic nature and has zero effect on the efficacy or composition of
the Allergy Non-Drowsy tablets and syrup. Essentially, it is the same products,
just wearing a new jacket. Join us, as we answer some of your other most
burning questions about Allergex Non-Drowsy and antihistamine.
What types
of allergies can I use Allergex Non-Drowsy for?
Allergex Non-Drowsy is generally indicated for the relief of symptoms
associated with allergic rhinitis such as sneezing, rhinorrhoea (runny nose),
and itching of the nose and throat. Is also indicated for the relief of chronic
idiopathic urticaria (hives) and other allergic dermatoses (allergic skin
reactions).¹,²
Can I buy
Allergex Non-Drowsy over the counter?
Allergex Non-Drowsy is available at most leading
pharmacies. ¹,²
There are however a league of variables that can
influence usage and efficacy, such as other medicines you are using, chronic
medical conditions and so on. For this reason, it is always best to ask your
pharmacist or doctor for advice before you buy it.
Is Allergex
Non-Drowsy an antihistamine?
Allergex Non-Drowsy contains Loratadine, which is
indeed a long acting antihistamine.¹,²
References:
- Adcock Ingram.
Allergex Non-Drowsy Syrup. Approved packaging insert, January 2003.
- Adcock Ingram. Allergex Non-Drowsy Tablets.
Approved packaging insert, February 2004.