Can Allergex Non-Drowsy treat allergic rhinitis?

As we find ourselves on the brink of another change of
season, we investigate whether over-the-counter medicine such as Allergex
Non-Drowsy tablets can be used to treat seasonal allergic rhinitis. We also
take a closer look at what exactly seasonal allergic rhinitis is, and whether
there are ways to prevent it.
What exactly is
seasonal allergic rhinitis?
Seasonal allergic rhinitis is a condition that
presents with a series of symptoms as a result of your body’s immune system
displaying a sensitivity to certain allergens. These allergens usually surface
in the environment at the dawn of a new season, and include the likes of pollen
from grass, weeds and trees, as well as airborne mould spores. Symptoms of
seasonal allergic rhinitis typically include sneezing fits and a stuffy or
runny nose. Plus your eyes, mouth or skin can become itchy.¹ Seasonal allergic
rhinitis is often also referred to as ‘hay fever,’ but interestingly, it is not
necessarily caused by hay and you actually don’t develop a fever from it.¹
Is it contagious?
Hay fever or allergic rhinitis is not contagious, because
it does not originate from bacteria or a virus.¹ In fact, it is caused by your
body’s immune system responding to environmental allergens that you are
breathing in.¹
Can it be
prevented?
Because there is a multitude of allergens that cause
seasonal allergic rhinitis or hay fever, it is not always possible to
completely avoid it.¹
There are however a number of ways in which you can
reduce exposure to these allergens in high pollen seasons, such as:
- Closing
the windows of your car and home and using air-conditioning instead¹
- Avoiding
time outdoors, when it is very windy¹
- Putting
on sunglasses to protect your eyes, when you have no choice but to be outside¹
- Wearing
a pollen mask, when you do gardening and taking anti-allergy medicine
beforehand¹
- Using
mite-proof bedding to limit dust mites¹
- Utilising
a dehumidifier to reduce mould spores ¹
Hay fever facts
that are not commonly known
Hay fever or allergic rhinitis can also cause a league
of other issues, such as:
- Poor
hand-eye coordination¹
- Limited
ability to participate in activities¹
- Reduced
capacity to make decisions¹
- Sleep
disorders and fatigue¹
For this reason, hay fever or seasonal allergic
rhinitis should never be taken lightly.
What are the
best ways to treat it?
Antihistamines are commonly used to treat symptoms
of hay fever or allergic rhinitis, because it counteracts the irritating
effects of histamine, which is the chemical that is released in your body when
you have an allergic reaction to an element.¹
The general consensus is that time-released
antihistamines are more effective for long-term use, such as when you are
exposed to allergens for several weeks or an entire pollen season.¹ A dose
taken early, regularly, or as a preventative measure even before symptoms
develop, is also found to be most efficient in the treatment of seasonal allergic
rhinitis.¹
Is Allergex
Non-Drowsy suitable to treat hay fever or seasonal allergic rhinitis?
Allergex Non-Drowsy effectively addresses the
above-mentioned treatment prescriptions for seasonal allergic rhinitis, for the
following reasons:
- It is
indicated for the relief of symptoms associated with seasonal
allergic rhinitis and chronic urticaria²
- It
contains Loratadine, which is a long-acting piperidine antihistamine
and a second generation H1 antagonist²
- One
only needs to take one tablet daily²
- It
reaches peak plasma levels within one and a half hours, and the
clinical effect is achieved within two hours²
