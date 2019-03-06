Can Allergex Non-Drowsy treat allergic rhinitis? As we find ourselves on the brink of another change of season, we investigate whether over-the-counter medicine such as Allergex Non-Drowsy tablets can be used to treat seasonal allergic rhinitis.

What exactly is seasonal allergic rhinitis?



Seasonal allergic rhinitis is a condition that presents with a series of symptoms as a result of your body’s immune system displaying a sensitivity to certain allergens. These allergens usually surface in the environment at the dawn of a new season, and include the likes of pollen from grass, weeds and trees, as well as airborne mould spores. Symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis typically include sneezing fits and a stuffy or runny nose. Plus your eyes, mouth or skin can become itchy.¹ Seasonal allergic rhinitis is often also referred to as ‘hay fever,’ but interestingly, it is not necessarily caused by hay and you actually don’t develop a fever from it.¹

Is it contagious?

Hay fever or allergic rhinitis is not contagious, because it does not originate from bacteria or a virus.¹ In fact, it is caused by your body’s immune system responding to environmental allergens that you are breathing in.¹

Can it be prevented?



Because there is a multitude of allergens that cause seasonal allergic rhinitis or hay fever, it is not always possible to completely avoid it.¹

There are however a number of ways in which you can reduce exposure to these allergens in high pollen seasons, such as:

Closing the windows of your car and home and using air-conditioning instead¹

Avoiding time outdoors, when it is very windy¹

Putting on sunglasses to protect your eyes, when you have no choice but to be outside¹

Wearing a pollen mask, when you do gardening and taking anti-allergy medicine beforehand¹

Using mite-proof bedding to limit dust mites¹

Utilising a dehumidifier to reduce mould spores ¹

Hay fever facts that are not commonly known



Hay fever or allergic rhinitis can also cause a league of other issues, such as:

Concentration problems¹

Poor hand-eye coordination¹

Limited ability to participate in activities¹

Reduced capacity to make decisions¹

Memory issues¹

Irritability¹

Sleep disorders and fatigue¹

For this reason, hay fever or seasonal allergic rhinitis should never be taken lightly.

What are the best ways to treat it?



Antihistamines are commonly used to treat symptoms of hay fever or allergic rhinitis, because it counteracts the irritating effects of histamine, which is the chemical that is released in your body when you have an allergic reaction to an element.¹

The general consensus is that time-released antihistamines are more effective for long-term use, such as when you are exposed to allergens for several weeks or an entire pollen season.¹ A dose taken early, regularly, or as a preventative measure even before symptoms develop, is also found to be most efficient in the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis.¹

Is Allergex Non-Drowsy suitable to treat hay fever or seasonal allergic rhinitis?



Allergex Non-Drowsy effectively addresses the above-mentioned treatment prescriptions for seasonal allergic rhinitis, for the following reasons:

It is indicated for the relief of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis and chronic urticaria²

It contains Loratadine, which is a long-acting piperidine antihistamine and a second generation H 1 antagonist²

One only needs to take one tablet daily²

It reaches peak plasma levels within one and a half hours, and the clinical effect is achieved within two hours²

