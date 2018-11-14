As an active person you could be at risk of iron deficiency

Iron is an essential nutrient for your body,
which you get from your food. It is needed for your mental and physical health
and to keep your energy levels up. Sometimes your body’s demand
for iron can exceed supply, and this can lead to iron deficiency.
Causes of iron deficiency include:
- Lack of iron in the diet e.g. vegetarian
diets
- Blood loss e.g. heavy menstrual bleeding,
peptic ulcer
- Malabsorption e.g. coeliac disease
- Increased needs e.g. pregnancy
Athletes are commonly diagnosed with iron
deficiency.
Long-term strenuous
exercise places you at an increased risk of depleting your iron stores. Whether
you are a cyclist or a runner, participating in strenuous exercise increases
your risk of depleting your iron stores. Iron supplementation has
been linked to improved athletic performance due to increased oxygen being
transported through the body.
Iron deficiency causes many symptoms
including fatigue, lowered exercise performance and shortness of breath.
Avoid feeling fatigued with NEW FerriGO iron
supplement with added vitamins and minerals.
Supplied