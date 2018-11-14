As an active person you could be at risk of iron deficiency

Source: Supplied ~

Iron is an essential nutrient for your body, which you get from your food. It is needed for your mental and physical health and to keep your energy levels up. Sometimes your body’s demand for iron can exceed supply, and this can lead to iron deficiency.

Causes of iron deficiency include:

Lack of iron in the diet e.g. vegetarian diets

Blood loss e.g. heavy menstrual bleeding, peptic ulcer

Malabsorption e.g. coeliac disease

Increased needs e.g. pregnancy

Athletes are commonly diagnosed with iron deficiency.

Long-term strenuous exercise places you at an increased risk of depleting your iron stores. Whether you are a cyclist or a runner, participating in strenuous exercise increases your risk of depleting your iron stores. Iron supplementation has been linked to improved athletic performance due to increased oxygen being transported through the body.

Iron deficiency causes many symptoms including fatigue, lowered exercise performance and shortness of breath.



