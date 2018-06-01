As a woman you could be at risk of iron deficiency

Iron is an essential nutrient for your body, which you get from your food. It is needed for your mental and physical health and to keep your energy levels up. Sometimes your body's demand for iron can exceed supply, and this can lead to iron deficiency.

Causes of iron deficiency include:

- Lack of iron in the diet e.g. vegetarian diets

- Blood loss e.g. heavy menstrual bleeding, peptic ulcer

- Malabsorption e.g. coeliac disease

- Increased needs e.g. pregnancy

Iron deficiency is very common and affects 1 in 2 healthy South African women.

As a woman, there are times when you are more at risk of developing iron deficiency e.g. during menstruation (excessive blood loss) or during and after a pregnancy (increased iron demand).

Iron deficiency causes many symptoms including fatigue, dizziness, irritability and shortness of breath. Avoid feeling fatigued with NEW FerriFEM iron supplement with added vitamins and minerals.

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by Ferrimed.