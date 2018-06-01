advertisement
01 June 2018

As a woman you could be at risk of iron deficiency

0

Iron is an essential nutrient for your body, which you get from your food. It is needed for your mental and physical health and to keep your energy levels up. Sometimes your body's demand for iron can exceed supply, and this can lead to iron deficiency.

Causes of iron deficiency include: 

- Lack of iron in the diet e.g. vegetarian diets  

- Blood loss e.g. heavy menstrual bleeding, peptic ulcer  

- Malabsorption e.g. coeliac disease  

- Increased needs e.g. pregnancy  

Iron deficiency is very common and affects 1 in 2 healthy South African women.

As a woman, there are times when you are more at risk of developing iron deficiency e.g. during menstruation (excessive blood loss) or during and after a pregnancy (increased iron demand).

Iron deficiency causes many symptoms including fatigue, dizziness, irritability and shortness of breath. Avoid feeling fatigued with NEW FerriFEM iron supplement with added vitamins and minerals.

 

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by Ferrimed.                                                                                       

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADVERTORIAL

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Are you at risk of an iron deficiency?

2018-05-08 13:19
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Quit smoking today »

Would you quit smoking for money? Are you ready to quit smoking?

Want to quit smoking? These tips may help you kick the habit

Ready to kick the smoking habit? Here are nine tips that may help your new smoke-free life stick.

Diets & You »

5 sources of fibre you should be eating right now 3 ways to feel better about yourself in 2018

This diet is ranked #1 in the world – but is it right for you?

Among 39 other plans, the DASH diet has once again come out on top.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 