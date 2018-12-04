Are you at risk of an iron deficiency? Iron deficiency is very common and affects 1 in 2 healthy South African women.

Iron is an essential nutrient for your body, which you get from your food. It is needed for your mental and physical health and to keep your energy levels up. Sometimes your body’s demand for iron can exceed supply, and this can lead to iron deficiency.

Causes of ID include:



Lack of iron in the diet e.g. vegetarian diets

Blood loss e.g. heavy menstrual bleeding

Malabsorption e.g. coeliac disease

Increased needs e.g. pregnancy

Iron deficiency causes many symptoms including fatigue, irritablility, lack of concentration, lowered exercise performance, unusual cravings for non-food items like paint, dust or chalk. Avoid feeling fatigued with the new iron supplement range.



Ferrimed®, SA’s #1 prescribed iron treatment brings you a new iron supplement range with added vitamins and minerals.



Get more than iron to DO MORE, BE MORE, LIVE MORE.