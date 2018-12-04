advertisement
04 December 2018

Are you at risk of an iron deficiency?

Iron deficiency is very common and affects 1 in 2 healthy South African women.

0

Iron is an essential nutrient for your body, which you get from your food. It is needed for your mental and physical health and to keep your energy levels up. Sometimes your body’s demand for iron can exceed supply, and this can lead to iron deficiency.

Causes of ID include: 

  • Lack of iron in the diet e.g. vegetarian diets
  • Blood loss e.g. heavy menstrual bleeding
  • Malabsorption e.g. coeliac disease
  • Increased needs e.g. pregnancy  

Iron deficiency causes many symptoms including fatigue, irritablility, lack of concentration, lowered exercise performance, unusual cravings for non-food items like paint, dust or chalk. Avoid feeling fatigued with the new iron supplement range.

Ferrimed®, SA’s #1 prescribed iron treatment brings you a new iron supplement range with added vitamins and minerals.

Get more than iron to DO MORE, BE MORE, LIVE MORE.

  

Supplied

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Happiness Unplugged, South Africa & Depression

2018-11-26 13:28
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

HIV/AIDS »

5 ridiculous things some people still believe about HIV/Aids

It’s time to shine the light on some of the ridiculous and far-fetched perceptions about HIV that people still have.

Fitness »

7 strange things that happened to my body during my first marathon

Earlier this year, Health24 writer Marelize Wilke ran her first ever full marathon. She tells us about the effects it had on her body.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 