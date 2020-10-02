advertisement
02 October 2020

Anusol offers even more relief with new flushable wipes!

Anusol, the #1 selling piles treatment brand in the UK, has brought to SA its trailblazing solution for this uncomfortable condition suffered in silence by 50% of the population – the new Anusol Soothing and Cleansing Flushable Wipes.

Supplied

The wipes offer a first-to-market personal hygiene alternative that is all-natural and eco-friendly, in a discreet and convenient package. Anusol has combined nature’s own wonder healers into a highly effective solution that is hypoallergenic and dermatologically- and gynecologically-gentle. All this, and fully flushable and biodegradable too. 

Anusol Soothing and Cleansing Flushable Wipes give sufferers total peace of mind to put bad piles day behind them.

Available at Clicks, Dis-chem, Takealot and Independent Pharmacies nationwide.

This post and content is sponsored, written and provided by Anusol.

ADVERTORIAL

 
