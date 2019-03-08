Allergex Non-Drowsy syrup and tablets explained

Supplied
Both Allergex Non-Drowsy syrup and tablets are
indicated for the relief of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis,
rhinorrhoea (runny nose), itching of the nose and throat, chronic idiopathic
urticaria (hives) and other allergic dermatoses (allergic skin reactions). ¹
The differences lie in the format, composition, dosage
and usage by children and adults. Join us as we place these differences under a
microscope.
Dosage
Allergex Non-Drowsy Syrup can be prescribed to both
adults and children of two years and over, but the tablets can only be used by
adults. The dosage indicated for children and adults also vary. ¹,²
See the dosage summary below:
- Children
from two to five years old: 5 ml (1 medicine measure) once daily¹
- Children
from six to twelve years old: 10 ml (2 medicine measures) once daily¹
- Adults
and children of twelve years and older: 10 ml (2 medicine measures)
- One
Allergex Non-Drowsy tablet daily 2 1B
Composition
and classification
Both Allergex Non-Drowsy syrup and tablets are
pharmacologically classified as antihistaminics that contain Loratadine, a long
lasting antihistamine.¹,²
The difference lies in the composition. Each Allergex
Non-Drowsy tablet contains 10 mgs of Loratadine which is micronized and 75 mgs
of lactose monohydrate.²
Each 5 ml of Allergex Non-Drowsy syrup on the other
hand, only contains 5 mgs of micronised
Loratadine, as well as 0, 1% m/v sodium benzoate as a preservative, as well as
1,000 mgs of sucrose. ¹
Format
Naturally the format of Allergex Non-Drowsy tablets
and syrup are also different. Allergex Non-Drowsy tablets are available in
easy-to-carry-around packs of ten or thirty tablets and the syrup is available
in 150 ml bottles. ¹,²
Availability
Both Allergex Non-Drowsy tablets and syrup are
available over-the-counter at most leading pharmacies.
As there are a multitude of factors that can influence
its usage and efficacy, such as chronic medicine you may be using or other
medical conditions you may have, it is always best to consult with your
pharmacist or GP first.
References:
1. Allergex®
Non Drowsy Tablets packaging insert approved 6 February 2004
2. Allergex Non Drowsy Syrup packaging insert approved
on 24 January 2003