Allergex Non-Drowsy syrup and tablets explained

Both Allergex Non-Drowsy syrup and tablets are indicated for the relief of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis, rhinorrhoea (runny nose), itching of the nose and throat, chronic idiopathic urticaria (hives) and other allergic dermatoses (allergic skin reactions). ¹

The differences lie in the format, composition, dosage and usage by children and adults.

Dosage



Allergex Non-Drowsy Syrup can be prescribed to both adults and children of two years and over, but the tablets can only be used by adults. The dosage indicated for children and adults also vary. ¹,²

See the dosage summary below:

Children from two to five years old: 5 ml (1 medicine measure) once daily¹

Children from six to twelve years old: 10 ml (2 medicine measures) once daily¹

Adults and children of twelve years and older: 10 ml (2 medicine measures)

One Allergex Non-Drowsy tablet daily 2 1B

Composition and classification



Both Allergex Non-Drowsy syrup and tablets are pharmacologically classified as antihistaminics that contain Loratadine, a long lasting antihistamine.¹,²

The difference lies in the composition. Each Allergex Non-Drowsy tablet contains 10 mgs of Loratadine which is micronized and 75 mgs of lactose monohydrate.²

Each 5 ml of Allergex Non-Drowsy syrup on the other hand, only contains 5 mgs of micronised Loratadine, as well as 0, 1% m/v sodium benzoate as a preservative, as well as 1,000 mgs of sucrose. ¹

Format



Naturally the format of Allergex Non-Drowsy tablets and syrup are also different. Allergex Non-Drowsy tablets are available in easy-to-carry-around packs of ten or thirty tablets and the syrup is available in 150 ml bottles. ¹,²

Availability



Both Allergex Non-Drowsy tablets and syrup are available over-the-counter at most leading pharmacies.

As there are a multitude of factors that can influence its usage and efficacy, such as chronic medicine you may be using or other medical conditions you may have, it is always best to consult with your pharmacist or GP first.

