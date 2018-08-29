5 Spring fixes for dry skin Here are 5 ways to combat dry skin this season.

Source: Supplied

More often, than not our skin gets really dry in Spring and as we start to shed layers of clothing in spring, we want our skin to look and feel healthy. Nutritionists suggest that we need to ramp up on our Vitamin A, C, D, E as well as drinking loads of water to keep up ourselves hydrated from within. But what can we put on our bodies and faces for the dryness? Here’s are some ideas on how to keep your skin moist this Spring.

1. Take shorter, less hot showers

We all look forward to that hot shower when we get home from a long, cold day. However, hot showers apparently aren’t so great for the skin as they strip the skin of its natural oils.

How:

Keep the shower short (less than 10 minutes)

Keep the temperature lukewarm (if your skin is turns red after a shower, your water is too hot!)

2. Moisturise while damp

The natural instinct after taking a shower or bath is to rub the skin dry with a towel. According to Time, the time to moisturise is while the skin is still damp, as it gives the skin better chance to absorb the moisture.

How:

Pat the skin dry (don’t rub it)

Use a thick-ish ointment with high oil content while the skin is still damp

3. Protect the skin from the elements

Living in the city can get quite hazardous for our skin, exposing it to external elements (like pollution) that can irritate the skin. Added to the make-up we wear on our faces. Oats can be a really great (and gentle) protector for the skin, while giving our skin more hydration.

How:

Apply skin products like Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Lotion (containing colloidal oats and active ingredients) which is non-sticky and can help form a protective layer on the skin. Aveeno has also recently been approved by the Allergy Foundation of South Africa and is even suitable for sensitive skin.

4. Exfoliate

You’ve probably heard advice that says that you should avoid exfoliating or scrubbing in Spring, as it strips away the natural oils of the skin – making the skin more prone to being dry. However, dead cells tend to clog the skin, preventing effective moisturising. The trick is to use natural scrubs that are not harsh on the skin (especially sensitive skin). Products that contain organic elements like oats and sea salt provide a natural, non-sticky scrub for your skin.

How:

Make your own scrub by mixing oats, sugar, coconut oil and lukewarm water into a paste.

Apply on the skin, leave on for 15 minutes and rinse off with cold water. 5. Hydrate

Be a skincare D.I.Y. champ and fix up your skin with items in your kitchen. To add much-needed moisture to the skin, you can make your own hydrating mask.

How:

Blend together 1/2 of a ripe avocado, 3 spoonfuls of ripe papaya and 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

Cleanse your skin with your usual cleanser.

While the skin is still warm, apply the mask on your face and leave on for 10 – 30 minutes.

Wipe off with cotton wool and finish off with your usual face lotion.

This post is sponsored by Aveeno produced by Brandstudio24 for Health24.