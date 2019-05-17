advertisement
17 May 2019

10 Things everyone should know about diabetes

With 2.394 million South Africans with undiagnosed diabetes, it’s good to know some facts about SA’s second largest natural killer. See the infographic below for 10 facts everyone should know about diabetes.

Did you know that 7% of South Africans between the ages of 21 and 79 have diabetes? That’s 1 in every 14 people! And the reality is that this number is just growing, according to the Centre for Diabetes and Endocrinology (CDE).

With the increased prevalence of diabetes in SA and the world, it’s helpful to know some basic facts about this chronic disease. From what the symptoms are of type 1 and type 2 diabetes to what risk factors can increase your chances of getting diabetes, it’s better to know now than wish you knew later.

Here are 10 things everyone should know about diabetes: 

