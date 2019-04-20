Can you take throat lozenges while pregnant – or is that a terrible idea?

When you’re pregnant, it
seems like everything is off limits: sushi, caffeine, soft cheese – the list of
taboo items goes on (and on and on).
That goes doubly for medications. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
both have entire websites dedicated to the topic of the meds pregnant women can
and can’t take – NSAIDS like Advil, for instance, have been linked to higher
rates of birth defects compared to pain medications like
acetaminophen, per the CDC.
But what about cough or throat lozenges? While, yes, they
contain active ingredients for cough-suppressant purposes, they’re pretty tame
as far as medications go. So can you reach for them when you’re dealing with a
nasty cold – or no? (PS, thanks, compromised immune system!)
So what’s the deal? Can you take lozenges while pregnant?
Honestly, there’s not much info out there about the safety of
lozenges during pregnancy, which can make the topic
even more confusing. “There are no studies looking at the safety of
menthol, the typical active ingredient in lozenges during pregnancy,” explains
Dara Godfrey, a dietitian at Reproductive
Medicine Associates in New York.
But even without tons of research, the Cleveland Clinic says menthol throat
lozenges are fine to take, as directed, during pregnancy. Dr Mary Jane Minkin,
an obstetric-gynaecologist and clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine
also says that she has never told women they cannot take lozenges during
pregnancy.
The same goes for dextromethorphan (the active ingredient in cough
suppressant medicines) too, which the American Pregnancy Association deems safe
for use during pregnancy.
But before you go stock up on lozenges and start popping them at
even the slightest tickle, it’s always a good idea to touch base with your
doctor before trying any new medicine while pregnant. And if you still aren’t
comfortable taking lozenges while pregnant, sip on some hot water with lemon,
ginger, and honey, says Godfrey, which can also help minimise your cough
(because let’s be real, any coughing during pregnancy is painful).
The bottom line: Assuming your doc’s in the loop, go ahead and
take lozenges in moderation if you have a cold during pregnancy
