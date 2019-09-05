05 September 2019
WATCH: More doctors are operating on foetuses in-utero to prevent birth defects
With the aim of preventing birth defects, the number of surgical procedures done on foetuses while in-utero are increasing.
Foetal surgery is a consideration when doctors pick up that a foetus could have a birth defect – the surgery is performed while the foetus is still in-utero, and when surgeons are done with the procedure, they stitch up the uterus and the pregnancy continues.
Image credit: iStock
