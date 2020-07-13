One in 50 million: Woman with two wombs pregnant with baby in each A UK woman with two wombs discovered she's pregnant with twins - a super rare medical occurrence.

A British woman with two uteri is pregnant with twins - one baby in each womb.

Doctors say this happening is one in 50 million.

The condition is called uterus didelphys and develops before birth in girls.

In a rare twist of genetics, one woman might have to go into labour twice because of her two wombs - each with its own baby!

The British mother has an incredibly rare condition known as uterus didelphys - where one develops two wombs instead of one.

According to Healthline, this happens when a girl develops in her mother's womb, starting off with two Mullerian tubes that in most cases merge to become one womb.

But like in the case of this mother, they remained separate and developed into two distinct wombs. One in 3 000 women have this condition.

Giving birth twice

The Sun reports that the 28-year-old Kelly Fairhurst, who already has two daughters, discovered at her 12-week check-up that not only is she expecting twins, but that they both developed in separate wombs.

There's also a chance that they might be identical.

This means that she might have to give birth twice, however her doctors are hoping that they can do a cesarean instead to prevent this. The babies might also be born prematurely, which is a high-risk for women with two uteri.

While the chances of this twin pregnancy happening are one in 50 million, it has indeed happened before.

Last year, a Bangladeshi woman with uterus didelphys gave birth to her first child, only to give birth to twins 26 days later, reported CNN.