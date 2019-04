WATCH: The conjoined twins with a rare condition, fighting for survival Conjoined twins Marieme and Ndeye's fight to live has taken them from Senegal to the UK. With Marieme's heart ailing, both girls are now at risk.

Conjoined twins Marieme and Ndeye have seen their fight for life take them from Senegal to the UK.



While they are conjoined, the girls both have their own heart – sadly, however, Marieme’s heart is weakening – so weak that she may die. If that happens her sister, Ndeye may die as well.

This potentially leaves their parents with the agonising decision of letting one child die, to save the other.