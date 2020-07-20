A baby was born holding his mother's IUD You have to see it to believe it...

This baby really, really wanted to be born.

A Vietnamese baby boy gave Dr Tran Viet Phuong one exciting surprise during his birth. Clutched in his little hands was his mother's intrauterine device (IUD).

Safe to say that the IUD in this case didn't live up to its purpose.

It's such a rare incident that the doctor took a photo of the baby and the IUD, which was shared by Hai Phong International General Hospital on Facebook.

According to Yahoo! News, the 34-year-old mother had the IUD inserted two years ago. Phuong told local media that the reason it may not have worked as expected is that it may have shifted from its original position sometime after insertion.

Both the mother and baby are healthy according to reports.

How an IUD work

There are two forms of IUDs – hormonal and non-hormonal that come in a copper form.

They generally don't have long-term impact on fertility and complications are rare.

Their success rate at preventing pregnancy is around 99%, and the small percentage that does fall pregnant normally end up with ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages, making this baby quite a miracle.

