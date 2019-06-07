Home > Parenting > Fertility 07 June 2019 WATCH: What if pregnancy was really rare? These world-changing consequences if ever pregnancy was really rare. 0 Related Older dads' sperm isn't what it used to be Testicular cancer treatment doesn't always doom fertility Harvesting sperm before ejaculation may help infertile men Ask Fertility expert » Ask GynaeDoc » Join Talk forums » Quiz Am I eating to optimise my health? » Dr Sascha Edelstein on the latest insights of Infertility Dr Sascha Edelstein on the causes of infertility Human reproduction is the basic requirement for life on Earth. But what if pregnancy was really rare?Image credit: iStock NEXT ON HEALTH24X A weak grip may signal future health trouble, even in kids 2018-08-28 13:00 More: ParentingFertility advertisement From our sponsors Chela-Fer® iron supplement is easy on the gut for better days Effective treatment for ADHD is available Live healthier » Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy. Heart health » Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack 5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack 'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'