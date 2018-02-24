What’s the best sex position to conceive a baby? Reverse cowgirl? Missionary? Doggie style? The answer might surprise you…

You want to get pregnant – and you want it to happen like, yesterday.

You’re putting your legs up the wall after sex and you’re popping prenatal vitamins like there’s no tomorrow.

Now your mother-in-law is dropping hints that she conceived your hubby back in the day after some good-old missionary. (Gag.)

But you can’t help but wonder… what’s the best sex position to conceive a baby?

Well, tell your MIL to let you live, because there’s no proof that missionary is the best baby maker.

“The bottom line is that position doesn’t matter when you’re trying to get pregnant, and there’s never been any scientific evidence to show it makes a difference,” says Dr Lauren Streicher, an ob-gyn and medical director of the Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, and author of Sex Rx: Hormones, Health, and Your Best Sex Ever.

There’s been buzz that doggy style (and its many variations) is actually more effective because it allows him to ejaculate closer to the opening of your cervix.

However, that’s largely based on a single study from the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy that looked at the position of the penis in relation to missionary and from-behind sex, but it didn’t address pregnancy chances at all.

But should you elevate your feet?

In the past, explains Dr Streicher, doctors used to tilt patients so their feet were elevated after an IUI (intrauterine insemination) and tell them not to move for 10 minutes.

“That never increased rates of fertility,” she says. Likewise, if you don’t want to get pregnant, jumping up and down after sex won’t help your case.

Read more: Can you get pregnant from precum?

Sure, when you stand up after sex, some semen leaks out. (Oh, so much fun.) But when you think about it, that doesn’t matter much.

“There are millions of sperm in one drop of semen. Sperm are tenacious and most have a good sense of direction. That’s what good, healthy sperm do,” she says.

The best way to make a baby

When it’s prime baby-making time, have the type of sex you want. Whether you’re standing up, laying in missionary or doing it spooning, it really doesn’t matter.

And when you’re thinking of becoming pregnant, remember that the number-one factor affecting your fertility is age, says Dr Streicher.

“Biologically, women were meant to get pregnant in their twenties,” she adds. (Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to, just that your chances of conceiving go down with age.)

Read more: Why you should re-think your lube if you’re trying to get pregnant

If you really want to increase your odds of getting pregnant, Dr Streicher suggests using an ovulation kit for three months. (This helps, because most women don’t actually know when they’re ovulating.) If you’re not pregnant after giving the kit a try, see a fertility specialist to determine if you or your partner need additional testing. (It doesn’t mean anything’s wrong, but it makes sense to cover your bases.)

But if the kit indicates you’re not ovulating, then you should also go in right away to see what’s going on.

“A lot of doctors say try for six months or a year. I’d never say that to someone unless they’re in their twenties and not in a rush to get pregnant,” says Dr Streicher.

If you’re ovulating, then use the kit to time sex right (and do it often). Your best chance at babymaking is to have sex every day or every other day.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag.com

Image credit: iStock