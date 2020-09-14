Masks make talking even tougher for people who stutter If you stutter, a solid face mask can lead to misunderstandings because it hides your mouth.

Face masks may be invaluable in the fight against Covid-19, but they can make it difficult for people who stutter to communicate with others.

Stutterers have a difficult time if other people cannot see their mouths

This makes solid masks – required in public during the coronavirus pandemic – a problem

To solve the problem, stutterers can e.g. indicate that they stutter, or wear a clear mask

About three million people in the United States stutter, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). The use of face masks in public is likely to continue for months or even longer.



Solid face masks can lead to misunderstandings because they hide your mouth. Many people who stutter experience long, silent pauses (blocks) in their speech. Often, the only way a listener realises that someone is having a block is by looking at their face.

Reducing the risk of problems

If you stutter, the person you're talking to may not realise you're experiencing a block if you're wearing a mask. This could lead that person to talk over you, move on, or misinterpret what may seem like a non-response, according to the association.

This type of situation can be especially serious if you are trying to communicate with healthcare providers, first responders or police.

To reduce the risk of problems, the ASHA offers the following advice:

Tell people you stutter. You can say this at the beginning of a conversation or carry a printed card. That way, people know to give you extra time if you need it. It also can help remove some pressure if you're anticipating speech difficulties.

Wear a clear mask. Practice conversations at home. Check online support groups for suggestions. If you're working with a speech-language pathologist, ask for suggestions about modifying your speech therapy techniques.

If the roles are reversed and you're talking to someone with a stutter who's masked up, be patient. Don't try to finish their thought or speak for them, the speech and hearing experts say.

If you don't understand what the other person is saying, say so. Be open to other ways of communicating, such as reading a written message.

Image credit: iStock