28 December 2019
WATCH: The perils of indulging teen wish lists
Experts say the challenge for many parents this holiday season is how to manage extravagant gift expectations if they're not in the budget, and that it should be a 'teachable' moment for teens instead.
The reality is that many families can't afford big-ticket gifts, especially tech items with adult prices that are increasingly targeting teen consumers. So what can be done? Watch the video to see what the experts have to say.
Image: iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.