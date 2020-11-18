18 November 2020
Exercising while wearing your face mask on is not dangerous, researchers say
According to a recent review, exercising with your face mask on shouldn’t impair your oxygen levels.
Since a face mask is supposed to cover the mouth and nose in order to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, wearing one while exercising is uncomfortable for most people.
Compiled by Zakiyah Ebrahim
