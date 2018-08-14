Woman switches to insect-only diet: ‘I’m hooked’

She grew
tired of her endless list of food allergies, so she decided to turn to an
insect-based diet.
Instead of yummy
thick-based Hawaiian pizzas or chocolate chip muffins, Joy Nemerson now munches
on ant egg tacos and chocolate-covered beetles.
“I grew up
as the pickiest eater in the world, but now I eat bugs at least twice a week,”
the bug bon viveur says.
“To me it's
a really exciting movement and once you're in, you're hooked.”
According to
Daily
Mail, the24-year-old has always been a fussy eater because of being
allergic to wheat and certain vegetables.
But as Joy,
who’s from Philadelphia in the United States, grew older she looked for “new
ways of eating”.
Then in 2017
she met with the CEO of Chirps Chips, a company that makes crisps with cricket
protein, at a conference and her life changed forever.
“I tried a
chip and it actually tasted really good. It had an earthy, nutty flavour,” Joy
told Daily
Mail.
“The more I
heard about edible insects, the more interested I was. I wanted to get started
right away.”
Since then,
Joy has been tucking into cricket pizza, mealworm stir-fry and fried
grasshopper.
“I do
completely understand that staring a mealworm in the face and biting down on it
can feel a little weird, but I've got over it very quickly.”
The
Metro writes that
her love for the crawly things in life also stems from her desire for greater
sustainability.
“You read
all these stories and reports about how we're running out of the world's
resources, so this is a far more sustainable way of eating”.
SOURCES: XPOSE.IE,
THE
METRO, DAILY
MAIL
Kim Wendy Abrahams