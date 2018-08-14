Woman switches to insect-only diet: ‘I’m hooked’ She grew tired of her endless list of food allergies, so she decided to turn to an insect-based diet.

Instead of yummy thick-based Hawaiian pizzas or chocolate chip muffins, Joy Nemerson now munches on ant egg tacos and chocolate-covered beetles.

“I grew up as the pickiest eater in the world, but now I eat bugs at least twice a week,” the bug bon viveur says.

“To me it's a really exciting movement and once you're in, you're hooked.”

According to Daily Mail, the24-year-old has always been a fussy eater because of being allergic to wheat and certain vegetables.

But as Joy, who’s from Philadelphia in the United States, grew older she looked for “new ways of eating”.

Then in 2017 she met with the CEO of Chirps Chips, a company that makes crisps with cricket protein, at a conference and her life changed forever.

“I tried a chip and it actually tasted really good. It had an earthy, nutty flavour,” Joy told Daily Mail.

“The more I heard about edible insects, the more interested I was. I wanted to get started right away.”

Since then, Joy has been tucking into cricket pizza, mealworm stir-fry and fried grasshopper.

“I do completely understand that staring a mealworm in the face and biting down on it can feel a little weird, but I've got over it very quickly.”

The Metro writes that her love for the crawly things in life also stems from her desire for greater sustainability.

“You read all these stories and reports about how we're running out of the world's resources, so this is a far more sustainable way of eating”.

SOURCES: XPOSE.IE, THE METRO, DAILY MAIL