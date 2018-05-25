Woman left paralysed after completing half-marathon

An American athlete revealed how she was struck down by a
terrifying nerve condition that left her paralysed
from the waist down.
When Marie Sander, from Lindenhurst, US, suddenly started
feeling fatigued in April 2016, she put it down to her busy work schedule and
not getting enough sleep.
Despite her tiredness, the graphic artist competed in a
half marathon a week later.
But just a couple of days after the event, the 30-year-old
struggled to walk and the next weekend she was completely
paralysed from the waist down and experiencing weakness in her arms.
“Physically speaking, I couldn’t do anything for myself,
not even go to the bathroom,” says Marie.
“I couldn’t feed myself, and even when someone else fed me,
the task of eating was exhausting.
“Mentally, it was one of the hardest, most troubling things
I've ever been through. I'm fiercely
independent.
“I don’t like asking for help. When I first became ill, I had
to accept help for the first time.”
Marie was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome – a rare
disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, according to the
Mayo
Clinic.
Marie spent a month
in different hospitals receiving medical treatment and physiotherapy.
“I spent about a month between two hospitals when I was
initially diagnosed. In the first hospital, I received a pharmaceutical
treatment which was, for lack of a better term, a "hard reset" for my
immune system.
“Because of the treatment, called Intravenous
Immunoglobulin (IVIG), my body went to work repairing the damage that had been
done.
“I also started a little physical therapy in this hospital,
which consisted entirely of walking down the hallway (if what I was doing could
be called "walking" at that point).
“I’d be dragging my feet, as I wasn’t strong enough to pick
them up, leaning on a walker, with a rolling recliner behind me, just in case I
had to stop.”
It took Marie six weeks to start walking unaided after her
diagnosis and she credits her fast recovery to her running sessions on a
treadmill.
“Running has been a huge part of my recovery. My
neurologist said he felt the reason the paralysis stopped where it did – I was
completely paralysed from the waist down,
but never lost use of my arms – was
because of how strong my legs are; there was a lot in that area for my body to
attack.
“Running has also helped improve my coordination and
stamina. Mentally, it's also helped me feel like I'm who I was before I got
sick,” she says.
Marie says her rehabilitation process is filled with both
good and bad days but admits the most difficult part of recovery is accepting
she no longer has the energy she used to have.
“If I'm having a good day, I don't feel sick. I don't feel
like I have this constant black cloud looming over my head.
“On a bad day, I can get very frustrated with myself, and
not being able to do the things I used
to. Those are also the days where I'm not only down on myself, but I'm
resentful of my illness. Why did this happen to me? I allow myself to be angry
and frustrated on those days with the promise to myself that tomorrow will be
better.
“The most difficult thing with my recovery has been
learning to say no, learning to listen to my body. I don't have the same kind
of energy I used to have, so I’m still learning to delegate what I need to,”
she says.
The American native is now a brand ambassador for Just
Strong, a UK based fitness clothing company whose mission is to empower and
encourage women to be their best.
“It gets better. You’ll get through this. It sucks now, I know,
but in a few months’ time it will all seem like a really bad dream,” says
Marie.
“And it is absolutely, 100% okay to say no or to ask for help. As far as the people
around you, it will be mind over matter. When you have to say no or ask for
help those who matter don't mind, and those who mind don't matter.
“Your top priority is taking care of yourself. Everything
else comes second.”
Source: Magazine Features
Pictures: CATERS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA
Magazine Features