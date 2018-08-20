Home > News 20 August 2018 When breast tenderness can be an indication of cancer In older women taking hormone replacement therapy, breast tenderness could be linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. 0 NEXT ON HEALTH24X 27-year-old stroke survivor who cried out in pain accused of witchcraft 2018-08-20 06:42 More: News advertisement Other news Medical The evolution of hearing aids Competitions Win a SERTA Perfect Sleeper Excellence bed worth R67 999! Medical Just 2 weeks' inactivity can trigger diabetes in at-risk seniors Medical What can you do to prevent sinusitis? Lifestyle The 7 common causes of job burnout – and how to avoid them News Child with cerebral palsy receives special 'pram' From our sponsors Tell-tale signs you need a mattress upgrade Keen to win a R2 000 voucher? Good health begins in your gastrointestinal tract ACC 200 works fast to break down mucus Live healthier Smoking and weight gain » Don't think that you're off the hook if you smoke cigars 10 smoking myths people still believe Quitting smoking? Even a little exercise can help you stay slim Best results in limiting weight gain after quitting smoking were found in women who engaged in 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week. Baby talk » Why Khloé Kardashian can't breastfeed her baby Baby making Real talk: Is there a ‘right’ age to have a baby? PS Can my mom stop talking about my biological clock already?