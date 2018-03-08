advertisement
08 March 2018

TIMELINE: This is not the first major listeriosis outbreak

This year sees the biggest Listeriosis outbreak in history. We take a look at some of the outbreaks that have occurred over the years.

0
Sources: Africa Check; CDC; www.eurosurveillance.org; www.about-listeria.com; www.mdprogram.mcmaster.ca; www.foodsafetynews.com; www.reuters.com

Compiled by Mandy Freeman

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

9 signs your butt discomfort is actually an anal cancer red flag

2018-03-08 11:00

More:

News
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Fat cat? »

Fat camps offer pudgy pets 'pawlates' to slim down 8 tips on exercising your cat

The purrfect diet for your fat cat

Researchers investigated how much it takes to make cats lose weight, especially lazy neutered males.

Waterless wash »

18 ways to save water in your kitchen Dealing with dehydration

Can you stay clean using the tiniest bit of water?

I exchanged my morning shower for a waterless body wash for two days and this is how it went...

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 