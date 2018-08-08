Snoozing that alarm clock could be costing you your life

It’s said that happiness is not having to set your alarm for
the next day.
Well, if that’s the case then happiness comes at a hefty price
because new research suggests sleeping for more than 10 hours carries health
risks.
A recent study showed that shutting your eyes for more than
10 hours or less than six hours could increase the risk of an early death, Tech
Times writes.
The
Metro adds that people who sleep for 10 hours are 30% more likely to
die prematurely than those who sleep for eight.
They also carry a 56% increased risk of death from a stroke
and a 49% increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
And that’s not all.
More than 10 hours spent in a state of slumber carries the
risk of an elevated waist circumference, high triglyceride (a type of fat)
levels, low levels of “good” cholesterol, hypertension and high fasting blood
sugar (which is referred to as metabolic syndrome).
The study, published in the BMC Public Health journal, was
conducted on 133 608 participants aged between 40-69 years, News18
writes.
"This is the largest study examining a dose-response
association between sleep duration and metabolic syndrome, and its components,
separately for men and women," lead author of the study, Claire E Kim from
Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea says.
"We observed a potential gender difference between
sleep duration and metabolic syndrome, with an association between metabolic
syndrome and long sleep in women and metabolic syndrome and short sleep in men.”
On the other hand, getting less than six hours of sleep is
associated with higher risk of metabolic syndrome in men and higher
circumference among both men and women.
So how many hours do we actually
need?
Well, according to the United States’ National
Sleep Foundation it differs according to age.
A new born baby (0-3
months) = 14-17 hours
Infant (4-11 months)
= 12-15 hours
Toddler (1-2 years)
= 11-14 hours
Pre-school (3-5
years) = 10-13 hours
School age (6-13
years) = 9-11 hours
Teen (14-17 years)
= 8-10 hours
Young adult (18-25
years) = 7-9 hours
Adult (26-64 years)
= 7-9 hours
Older adult (65+)
= 7-8 hours
Kim Wendy Abrahams