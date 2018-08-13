Home > News 13 August 2018 SEE: What role does the brain play in fertility? A woman's brain is closely involved in an egg being formed and released from the ovary. 0 NEXT ON HEALTH24X Good Sex? Bad Sex? Rad Sex? Take our sex survey and win! 2018-07-20 11:16 More: News advertisement Other news News Good Sex? Bad Sex? Rad Sex? Take our sex survey and win! Mental health SA has only 3 psychiatrists specialising in old-age News Gauteng hospital to be rebuilt for R1.3 billion News Limpopo health department encourages breastfeeding at work Medical Walkable neighbourhoods might lower kids' asthma risk News Paralysed mom still hopeful she’d be able to walk again From our sponsors Tell-tale signs you need a mattress upgrade Keen to win a R2 000 voucher? Good health begins in your gastrointestinal tract ACC 200 works fast to break down mucus Live healthier Your hearing » Are you going deaf or do you just need to unblock your ears? 4 foods that can improve your hearing Healthy eating may protect your hearing Watching what you eat can improve the quality of your hearing and reduce your risk of hearing loss. Quit smoking » Tougher anti-tobacco laws in the pipeline Bad news, smokers: It's going to be more inconvenient to smoke This is why many SA smokers quit – Health24 survey After running our survey for several weeks, the results are in – and they reveal interesting information about smoking and tobacco use in South Africa.