advertisement
16 August 2018

SEE: The difference between dementia and delerium

There are big differences between dementia and delirium, but in older people the one is often mistaken for the other.

0

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

10 questions to ask before choosing a new doctor

2018-08-16 12:31

More:

News
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Your hearing »

Are you going deaf or do you just need to unblock your ears? 4 foods that can improve your hearing

Healthy eating may protect your hearing

Watching what you eat can improve the quality of your hearing and reduce your risk of hearing loss.

Quit smoking »

Tougher anti-tobacco laws in the pipeline Bad news, smokers: It's going to be more inconvenient to smoke

This is why many SA smokers quit – Health24 survey

After running our survey for several weeks, the results are in – and they reveal interesting information about smoking and tobacco use in South Africa.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 