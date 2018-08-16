Home > News 16 August 2018 SEE: The difference between dementia and delerium There are big differences between dementia and delirium, but in older people the one is often mistaken for the other. 0 NEXT ON HEALTH24X 10 questions to ask before choosing a new doctor 2018-08-16 12:31 More: News advertisement Other news Lifestyle What are beta-blockers – and can they treat your anxiety? Diet and nutrition Craving chips? This is how to make your own vegetable crisps and satisfy your junk food cravings Medical HIV doubles heart disease risk News Almost 1 300 genes tied to academic success Lifestyle 10 questions to ask before choosing a new doctor News Medicine regulator forced into plan B to keep ‘lifesaving’ emergency lines open From our sponsors Tell-tale signs you need a mattress upgrade Keen to win a R2 000 voucher? Good health begins in your gastrointestinal tract ACC 200 works fast to break down mucus Live healthier Your hearing » Are you going deaf or do you just need to unblock your ears? 4 foods that can improve your hearing Healthy eating may protect your hearing Watching what you eat can improve the quality of your hearing and reduce your risk of hearing loss. Quit smoking » Tougher anti-tobacco laws in the pipeline Bad news, smokers: It's going to be more inconvenient to smoke This is why many SA smokers quit – Health24 survey After running our survey for several weeks, the results are in – and they reveal interesting information about smoking and tobacco use in South Africa.