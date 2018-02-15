Home > News 15 February 2018 SEE: Girl with rare disorder eats pens, sand and erasers Jade Noakes has experienced urges to eat inedible objects her whole life. 0 Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X This male model proves you can eat carbs and still maintain a sixpack 2018-02-14 18:39 More: News advertisement Other news Lifestyle 7 reasons why too much salt is bad for you Lifestyle Can you really use coconut oil to treat acne? Lifestyle Apparently pizza for breakfast isn’t the worst idea Lifestyle This male model proves you can eat carbs and still maintain a sixpack Mental health Why is stress making me fat? News How we can prevent more listeria deaths From our sponsors Managing diabetes in the workplace Back-to-school with diabetes Discover treatments that can help reduce acne What can I do to reduce or remove acne marks? Live healthier Fact or myth? » Clearing up the confusion around coconut oil Coconut – the 'fruit of life' Can coconut oil really help you lose weight? Experts dish on the high-cal weight-loss tactic. Sobering perks! » 5 tips to avoiding a hangover Can you really be allergic to alcohol? Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it? Many people commit to "Dry January" – but does it do your body any good?