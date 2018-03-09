Home > News 09 March 2018 QUIZ: Few people can get a perfect score on this health challenge How much do you know? 0 powered by Typeform Jemima Lewin and Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X SEE: How SA's deadly listeriosis outbreak unfolded 2018-03-08 14:00 More: News advertisement Other news News Dagga vs alcohol: Which is worse? News SEE: How SA's deadly listeriosis outbreak unfolded Diet and nutrition 3 myths about soy that you should stop believing right now News TIMELINE: This is not the first major listeriosis outbreak Lifestyle 9 signs your butt discomfort is actually an anal cancer red flag Lifestyle First-time dads are getting older – but are there risks? From our sponsors Managing diabetes in the workplace Back-to-school with diabetes Discover treatments that can help reduce acne What can I do to reduce or remove acne marks? Live healthier Fat cat? » Fat camps offer pudgy pets 'pawlates' to slim down 8 tips on exercising your cat The purrfect diet for your fat cat Researchers investigated how much it takes to make cats lose weight, especially lazy neutered males. Waterless wash » 18 ways to save water in your kitchen Dealing with dehydration Can you stay clean using the tiniest bit of water? I exchanged my morning shower for a waterless body wash for two days and this is how it went...