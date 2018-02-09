Home > News 09 February 2018 QUIZ: Can you ace these health questions meant for school children? We looked at the Life Sciences school curriculum and dug up some questions. How many can you answer correctly? 0 powered by Typeform Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X 'IV lounges' are the latest health fad, but are they safe? 2018-02-08 20:49 More: News advertisement Other news Lifestyle The science of drinking wine Lifestyle Here’s how vaping can cause cancer Lifestyle 'IV lounges' are the latest health fad, but are they safe? Medical What happens during a hearing test? Medical Diarrhoea numbers up in drought-stricken Cape Town Medical Here's why you want to take a nap after lunch From our sponsors Managing diabetes in the workplace Back-to-school with diabetes Discover treatments that can help reduce acne What can I do to reduce or remove acne marks? Live healthier Fact or myth? » Clearing up the confusion around coconut oil Coconut – the 'fruit of life' Can coconut oil really help you lose weight? Experts dish on the high-cal weight-loss tactic. Sobering perks! » 5 tips to avoiding a hangover Can you really be allergic to alcohol? Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it? Many people commit to "Dry January" – but does it do your body any good?