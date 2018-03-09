‘Not only polony’ plus other don’t-miss Listeriosis stories Stay up to date with the latest Listeriosis stories from Health24.

Since Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi announced on 4 March that the recent Listeriosis outbreak in South African was linked to the Enterprise food facility in Polokwane, there have been a lot of questions, doubt and panic.

To date, this outbreak has been the largest with 183 reported deaths.

Are you caught up on the latest Listeriosis news? Here are our 5 top stories on the topic that you don't want to miss.

1. Is Listeriosis contagious and other important facts

Have you recently consumed a product that could be contaminated? Which symptoms should you look out for? Is Listeriosis contagious? When should you see a doctor? Read this story for all the need-to-know facts.

2. SEE: How SA's deadly Listeriosis outbreak unfolded

The outbreak in South Africa is now the largest, with a death toll of 183. But how exactly did this outbreak unfold? A visual timeline will help you understand.

See if you potentially have Listeria.

3. Listeriosis isn’t the only reason you should dodge polony, other processed meats

Against the background of listeriosis being linked to processed meat, polony and ready-to-eat meat products came under scrutiny this past week. But there are other reasons why these meats are not the best sources of protein. In this article, our dieticians give an in-depth explanation of the possible health risks of these products.

4. Listeriosis: Recent recalls in the US show fruit, veg could also be a risk

While processed meat products were identified as the possible culprits of the recent Listeriosis outbreak, this doesn’t mean that other food products are not at risk for contamination. Since the second largest Listeriosis outbreak took place in 2011 in the USA, the FDA recalled several food products. Take a look at the recently contaminated products.

5. Listeriosis outbreak: 7 times you are in danger of getting food-borne illnesses

Listeriosis isn't the only food-borne illness you should be on the lookout for. Here are times when you can be at risk of getting a food-borne illness, and tips on what you can do to protect yourself.

6. TIMELINE: This is not the first major Listeriosis outbreak in history

This year sees the biggest Listeriosis outbreak in history. This timeline will help unpack some of the outbreaks that have occurred over the years.

Image credits: iStock