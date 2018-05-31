News24 journalist wins top health news reporting award News24 journalist Adiel Ismail has scooped the award for Best Health News Reporting of the Year at the prestigious Discovery Health Journalism Awards.

Ismail took first prize for his coverage of the deadly listeriosis outbreak, contributions which appeared on the Health24 website, and proved hugely popular.

Among the series of articles, was one about when the outbreak was in its infancy, told of tragic deaths in the Western Cape, against the backdrop of the devastating drought in the province.

Another, after the disease had spread widely, covered the rapidly increasing death toll, and measures all the necessary organisations were taking.

Best Health News Reporting of the Year award goes to Adiel Ismail for: "Stories about the Listeria outbreak" #DHJA2018 pic.twitter.com/zhKbdR2Uab — Discovery (@Discovery_SA) May 31, 2018

"This outbreak is a reminder of the fragile barrier between containment and outbreak of infectious diseases. The series of articles presented a balanced view of the facts and were not clouded by rising public hysteria.

"Contextualising these events in the drought-stricken Western Cape further enhanced the relevance," Discovery said in a statement.



Other finalists in the category were Mia Malan, Laura Lopez Gonzalez, Nelisiwe Msome, Joan van Dyk, Pontsho Pilane and Noluthando Mbeje.

