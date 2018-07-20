Mom allergic to sunlight breaks out in hives after 10 minutes outdoors

A mother who’s allergic to the sun breaks out in itchy
blisters from being outside for as little as 10 minutes, despite covering
herself in winter clothes all summer.
Alice Potter (23), from Lancashire in England, suffers from
Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE), a sensitivity to sunlight that causes rashes
on her skin.
Affected by the condition since she was six months old,
Alice’s parents protected her by keeping her indoors during warm weather.
While she tries not to restrict herself from going outside,
she often has to go indoors and even take naps in the middle of the day after a
flare-up.
The fashion designer was recently outdoors for only 10
minutes on a 20°C day and developed a terrible rash on her legs, even though
she was wearing leggings.
When out on a sunny day, she has to wear sunscreen with an
SPF of at least 80, which she applies to her skin every hour.
“My first reaction was when my parents took me to a
barbecue at six months old and my whole face flared up,” said Alice.
“I spent a lot of time inside as a kid and when my family
went on holidays, we always stayed in the UK because my parents were afraid of
bringing me to warmer areas.
“In the summer, I’ve always had to change into long-sleeve
tops and leggings before going outside
“I try my best to get outside as much as I can, but I really
struggle when there are heatwaves.
“The worst part is that the sunlight can come through my
clothes, so sometimes there’s not even a way to prevent it.
“It’s not just the rash that affects me. The sun also makes
me exhausted.”
The 23-year-old’s most recent flare-up has caused a rash on both legs. This is especially
difficult for her to deal with since she’s now caring for her one-month-old
daughter, Evangeline.
“This is a pretty bad case. It’s covering both legs, which
is very painful.
“I’m also taking care of a baby for the first time, so it
has been pretty difficult having to deal with the rashes and itching too,” the
mom said.
Since there’s currently no cure or known cause, Alice says
being cautious and making her health a top priority is all she can do.
“I take care of myself as much as I possibly can. My health
is the most important thing to me.
“My skin is more sensitive to the sun than anyone, so all I
can really do is protect it,” she says. Source: Magazine
Features
Magazine Features