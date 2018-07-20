Mom allergic to sunlight breaks out in hives after 10 minutes outdoors A mother who’s allergic to the sun breaks out in itchy blisters from being outside for as little as 10 minutes, despite covering herself in winter clothes all summer.

Alice Potter. (Photo: CATERS/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA) alice ~

A mother who’s allergic to the sun breaks out in itchy blisters from being outside for as little as 10 minutes, despite covering herself in winter clothes all summer.

Alice Potter (23), from Lancashire in England, suffers from Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE), a sensitivity to sunlight that causes rashes on her skin.

Affected by the condition since she was six months old, Alice’s parents protected her by keeping her indoors during warm weather.

While she tries not to restrict herself from going outside, she often has to go indoors and even take naps in the middle of the day after a flare-up.

The fashion designer was recently outdoors for only 10 minutes on a 20°C day and developed a terrible rash on her legs, even though she was wearing leggings.

When out on a sunny day, she has to wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 80, which she applies to her skin every hour.

“My first reaction was when my parents took me to a barbecue at six months old and my whole face flared up,” said Alice.

“I spent a lot of time inside as a kid and when my family went on holidays, we always stayed in the UK because my parents were afraid of bringing me to warmer areas.

“In the summer, I’ve always had to change into long-sleeve tops and leggings before going outside

“I try my best to get outside as much as I can, but I really struggle when there are heatwaves.

“The worst part is that the sunlight can come through my clothes, so sometimes there’s not even a way to prevent it.

“It’s not just the rash that affects me. The sun also makes me exhausted.”

The 23-year-old’s most recent flare-up has caused a rash on both legs. This is especially difficult for her to deal with since she’s now caring for her one-month-old daughter, Evangeline.

“This is a pretty bad case. It’s covering both legs, which is very painful.

“I’m also taking care of a baby for the first time, so it has been pretty difficult having to deal with the rashes and itching too,” the mom said.

Since there’s currently no cure or known cause, Alice says being cautious and making her health a top priority is all she can do.

“I take care of myself as much as I possibly can. My health is the most important thing to me.

“My skin is more sensitive to the sun than anyone, so all I can really do is protect it,” she says.