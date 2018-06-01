#Health24 ICYMI: Sex in space; planking at the office; depression and disability; and more Here are some of the stories you may have missed on Health24 this week.

This week we got caught up with World No Tobacco Day on 31 May but we had a number of other interesting stories that you may have missed.

Our top pick for the week:

Have astronauts ever had sex in space?

Whether or not this thought has crossed your mind, you’re probably wondering about it now… Science says that the total lack of gravity would make it difficult for two bodies to meet. Plus, in space you run the risk of suffering from muscle degeneration and weakening bones, to the point where they may actually break.

Vanna Bonta, an Italian-American actress, writer, space enthusiast, inventor and want-to-be space sexologist, explored the idea of making intercourse in space a little easier. She developed a suit to keep two people stuck together, using Velcro. Find out what happened…

Workplace health:

If you are depressed, does it meant you have a disability?

In some circumstances a mental illness can be considered a disability in the workplace - the Employment Equity Act that states a person with a disability is defined as someone with “a long-term or recurring physical or mental impairment which substantially limits their prospects of entry into, or advancement in, employment”. But it is up to you to decide whether you want to declare it as such.

Jeannine Scheltens, divisional HR manager at 24.com, offers more insight into how mental illnesses should be handled in the workplace and what your rights are.

Health and fitness:

‘I stopped to plank at work every day for a month – here’s what happened’

According to Virgin Active master trainer Aneeka Buys, a plank may seem like a simple core exercise, but it’s actually a really complex isometric full-body move (static contraction). It not only works your core, but also your shoulders, chest, glutes and quads.

Susan Barret over at Women’s Health decided to try planking every single day. Here's what she had to say, “We started out with a gentle 30 seconds and worked our way up, adding an extra 10 seconds daily. Besides the ab eina (it really, really works!), I found the simple act of planking, stopping everything else and doing a really focused move like that, really pulled me towards myself again – and it worked way better than, say, having another damn coffee when you’re already long past the buzz benefits, or worse: Scrolling through social media.”

This diet is ranked #1 in the world – but is it right for you?

The US News & World Report recently released the rankings of 40 diets – the DASH diet took top spot for the eighth year in a row in the "best diet" category. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet plan was first developed by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) in the 1990s as a way to fight high blood pressure.

According to Mike Roussell, PhD, Men’s Health nutrition advisor, “The DASH diet is so popular because it’s probably the most robustly researched diet out there, specifically when it comes to heart health."

World No Tobacco Day:



SEE: Smoking ads – from glamour to gross

Many, many years ago, before it was banned, tobacco companies advertised on television and even sponsored major sporting tournaments. In the 1940s, the message was simple: Doctor’s recommended smoking. Fortunately, we know better and today we're witnessing more anti-smoking ad campaigns warning smokers and non-smokers of the implications tobacco products have on their health.

Here's one of the more outrageous adverts:



