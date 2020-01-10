Home > News 10 January 2020 Health resolutions you’ll actually keep In 2020 Keep it simple. Stringr 0 With the arrival of a new decade more people than ever feel they have a chance at a clean slate.Image credit: Joseph Greve, Unsplash NEXT ON HEALTH24X Naps may actually save your life 2020-01-10 11:45 More: News advertisement Other news Medical Naps may actually save your life Medical Writing out your worries really works wonders Diet and nutrition The best and worst diets for 2020 Medical Men, this could be why you're leaking urine Medical How does hormone therapy affect heart health in transgender people? Medical Additives to e-cigarettes may be upping health dangers Live healthier Lifestyle » E-cigarettes: Here are five things to know E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places. Allergy » Ditch the itch: Researchers find new drug to fight hives A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.