advertisement
03 August 2018

Do I need to lower my cholesterol?

South Africans are especially vulnerable to high cholesterol. Could you be at risk of developing high cholesterol?

0

According to a Health24 review, cholesterol is a fatty substance which is essential to the human body. It forms part of the lining (membrane) of every cell; it is the basic substance used for the production of hormones; it's needed for the production of bile for digestion – and numerous other bodily processes. 

The main causes of high cholesterol are:

  • Genetics (controllable with modern medication)
  • Diet (controllable)
  • Underlying medical conditions (thyroid and kidney disorders – partly controllable)
  • Overweight (controllable)
  • Inactive lifestyle (controllable)
  • Age and sex (uncontrollable) (Sex is biologically controlled, whereas gender is “sex” assigned to nouns or behaviour.)
  • Smoking (controllable)

When should you be worried? South Africans are particularly vulnerable to developing high cholesterol, especially taking our high obesity rate into account. 

Health24 has two tools that might be useful: 

Could I have high cholesterol? 

Is your diet cholesterol-healthy?

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

These are the two pilates moves that will give you a rock-solid core

2018-08-03 06:56

More:

News
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Fighting cancer »

Cancer - are you at risk? Coffee might lower liver cancer risk

Could more vitamin D help prevent breast cancer?

A study has established an association between higher vitamin D levels and a lower incidence of breast cancer.

Eating disorders »

How to keep an eye out for eating disorders in loved ones Eating disorders on the rise

5 signs you could be suffering from an ‘adult’ eating disorder

Ever heard of pregorexia?

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 