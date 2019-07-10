advertisement
Updated 10 July 2019

Couple sues fertility clinic after woman gives birth to twins who are not genetically hers

An American couple is suing a California fertility clinic after they gave birth to the wrong twins

An American couple is suing a California fertility clinic after they gave birth to the “wrong twins”, CBS News reports.

The New York couple have taken action against the CHA Fertility Clinic as they allege they were impregnated with the wrong embryos in 2018.

Scans leading up to the birth had indicated that the couple were due to give birth to twin boys, despite doctors claiming that they had only used female embryos for the procedure.

According to their lawsuit, they claim the clinic new about the embryo mix-up but advised the couple to continue on with the pregnancy.

In court documents, the Asian-American couple say they spent more than $100,000 (R1.4 million) on in vitro fertilization services to fall pregnant, but when they gave birth in March, they were "shocked" to find neither babies was of Asian descent.

A DNA test was conducted after the birth and confirmed that the twins belonged to another couple. They were then forced to give the babies up to their biological parents.

The couple still don't know what happened to their two embryos that should have been implanted.

They are now suing the fertility clinic of medical malpractice, negligence, and 14 other counts. They also alleged they have suffered “significant emotional distress”.

In a statement, a lawyer representing the unidentified couple said they “sustained traumatic emotional injuries and financial losses" and that they are filing the lawsuit both for compensation and "to ensure that this tragedy never happens again.”

Sources: CBS News, Telegraph

Tholakele Mnganga

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

ARV shortage a threat to children’s lives

2019-07-10 17:00

More:

News
advertisement

Other news

Live healthier

»

Most couples do not get divorced after infertility struggles IVF kids may have higher risk of autism Progesterone gel as good as injection for IVF

Fertility treatments tied to higher odds for pregnancy complications

For most women who cannot conceive naturally, in vitro fertilisation is very safe and effective, but it may involve a higher risk of complications during pregnancy.

Heart health »

Another day at the office – thanks to a defibrillator close at hand Statins help the heart, no matter what your age Even the smallest fitness gains could help you reduce the risk of a heart attack

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 