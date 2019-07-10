Couple sues fertility clinic after woman gives birth to twins who are not genetically hers

An
American couple is suing a California fertility clinic after they gave birth
to the “wrong twins”, CBS News reports.
The
New York couple have taken action against the CHA Fertility Clinic as they
allege they were impregnated with the wrong embryos in 2018.
Scans
leading up to the birth had indicated that the couple were due to give birth to
twin boys, despite doctors claiming that they had only used female embryos for
the procedure.
According
to their lawsuit, they claim the clinic new about the embryo mix-up but advised
the couple to continue on with the pregnancy.
In court documents, the Asian-American couple
say they spent more than $100,000 (R1.4 million) on in vitro fertilization
services to fall pregnant, but when they gave birth in March, they were
"shocked" to find neither babies was of Asian descent.
A
DNA test was conducted after the birth and confirmed that the twins belonged to
another couple. They were then forced to give the babies up to their biological
parents.
The
couple still don't know what happened to their two embryos that should have
been implanted.
They
are now suing the fertility clinic of medical malpractice, negligence, and 14
other counts. They also alleged they have suffered “significant emotional
distress”.
In a
statement, a lawyer representing the unidentified couple said they “sustained
traumatic emotional injuries and financial losses" and that they are
filing the lawsuit both for compensation and "to ensure that this tragedy
never happens again.”
Tholakele Mnganga