Competition Commission to rule on SA’s private healthcare system

Cape Town – The Competition Commission will finally release its findings into private healthcare costs and the operations of medical aid societies across the country on Thursday, after a delay of more than six months.

The findings of the Healthcare Market Inquiry will examine the differences between public and private healthcare, the system of medical aids and their administration as well as how the big players in the private sector hospital network operate and interact with medical funders.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was instrumental in getting the the Commission to initiate the inquiry into the increasing expenditure and costs of private healthcare in South Africa.

Findings against medical schemes

The report will look at the work of doctors and specialists, the role of technology and new developments in the private sector as well as how medical aid schemes present themselves to patients – and whether patients are given a fair opportunity to compare schemes properly and work out for themselves what would be best value for their money.



The report is expected to make findings against the larger medical aid schemes, which have expanded into other areas, such as insurance.

Escalating healthcare costs have been examined, and the reasons for this explored in full.

Explore disadvantaged scheme members

The report will also explain where the system benefits healthcare suppliers and providers, including private hospital groups, rather than the scheme members.

The Competition Commission will also announce recommendations that will be aimed at regulators, and should be carried out in full.

– Health-e News