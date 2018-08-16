advertisement
16 August 2018

Almost 1 300 genes tied to academic success

Academic success may lie within the intricacies of your genes.

0

If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.

The right genes

Scientists report that they have pinpointed nearly 1 300 genetic variants that appear to be associated with how far someone may do academically.

The findings move researchers "in a clearer direction in understanding the genetic architecture of complex behaviour traits like educational attainment," said study co-first author Robbee Wedow. He's a researcher with the University of Colorado's Institute for Behavioral Genetics.

The study included more than 1.1 million people in 15 countries.

Combined, 1 271 genetic variants explain about 4% of the variation in educational attainment between individuals, the researchers said.

However, when the researchers included the effects of all of the variants to create a "polygenic" score, they found it was predictive of 11% to 13% of variation in years of completed schooling.

This means the score's predictive power is similar to that of factors such as household income or a mother's level of education, the study authors said.

"That is a large effect for a polygenic score, especially for a behavioural outcome," Wedow said in a university news release.

What this really means

But while the polygenic score is useful for research, the study does not prove that these genes determine how far someone will go in school.

"Having a low polygenic score absolutely does not mean that someone won't achieve a high level of education," said Wedow. He explained that factors such as ambition, family situation and socioeconomic status play a bigger role than genes.

"As with many other outcomes, it is a complex interplay between environment and genetics that matters," Wedow said.

The findings were published in the journal Nature Genetics.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

SEE: The difference between dementia and delerium

2018-08-16 13:00

More:

News
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Your hearing »

Are you going deaf or do you just need to unblock your ears? 4 foods that can improve your hearing

Healthy eating may protect your hearing

Watching what you eat can improve the quality of your hearing and reduce your risk of hearing loss.

Quit smoking »

Tougher anti-tobacco laws in the pipeline Bad news, smokers: It's going to be more inconvenient to smoke

This is why many SA smokers quit – Health24 survey

After running our survey for several weeks, the results are in – and they reveal interesting information about smoking and tobacco use in South Africa.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 