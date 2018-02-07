Home > News > Public Health Updated 07 February 2018 'We are dying': Toxic mine waste a health hazard in Soweto Mining was once a booming industry in the area, but waste is now becoming a public health issue. 0 Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X Should you give your children alcohol? 2018-02-06 14:29 More: NewsPublic Health advertisement Other news Medical SEE: This virus lives for up to 48 hours on surfaces Medical Could this be a future cancer vaccine? Medical How to spot diabetic foot complications early Medical Capetonians stock up on tummy drugs amid #DayZero diarrhoea fears Diet and nutrition What are activated charcoal pills – and are they actually good for you? Lifestyle Should you give your children alcohol? From our sponsors Managing diabetes in the workplace Back-to-school with diabetes Discover treatments that can help reduce acne What can I do to reduce or remove acne marks? Live healthier Fact or myth? » Clearing up the confusion around coconut oil Coconut – the 'fruit of life' Can coconut oil really help you lose weight? Experts dish on the high-cal weight-loss tactic. Sobering perks! » 5 tips to avoiding a hangover Can you really be allergic to alcohol? Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it? Many people commit to "Dry January" – but does it do your body any good?