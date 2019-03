WATCH: What if you never washed? What if we decided not to wash at all? Here's what will happen.

To look after our health and hygiene is something we're told from an early age. We should wash our hands, our faces, and shampoo our hair, otherwise we could get dirty and sick.

But, some people claim that our insistence on cleanliness is unnecessary, and a shower twice or thrice a week should do, as long as we keep our hands and other essential body parts clean in between.

What if we decided not to wash at all?

Image credit: iStock