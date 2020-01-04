04 January 2020
WATCH: Researchers uncover bacteria's drug defense system
Drug-resistant bacteria are a global concern, but researchers believe that a new discovery could one day lead to new drug design that can better treat infectious diseases.
Researchers have discovered how a group of drug-resistant bacteria defend against medicine.
According to a previous Health24, it is estimated that about 700 000 people die annually from drug-resistant strains of illnesses, such as bacterial infections, tuberculosis and malaria.
Image: iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.