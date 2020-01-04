advertisement
04 January 2020

WATCH: Researchers uncover bacteria's drug defense system

Drug-resistant bacteria are a global concern, but researchers believe that a new discovery could one day lead to new drug design that can better treat infectious diseases.

Researchers have discovered how a group of drug-resistant bacteria defend against medicine.

According to a previous Health24, it is estimated that about 700 000 people die annually from drug-resistant strains of illnesses, such as bacterial infections, tuberculosis and malaria

