24 May 2019

WATCH: 'Psychic' alternative healer claims to be able to heal using energy - charges more than R2000 a session

A British woman claims to be able to heal people using psychic healing pours - and charges more than R2000 a session.

Self-employed alternative medical practitioner Britta Hochkeppel, claims she has healed hundreds of people and animals using psychic healing powers, which she inherited from her late grandmother.

Image credit: BBC


 
