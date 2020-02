WATCH | Meet the healthcare workers filling the gap when doctors and nurses are few and far between When a rural hospital brought this woman into its multidrug-resistant TB programme, it saw a 20% jump in the people who were cured. The catch? She’s not even a doctor.

When she isn’t curing people of their multidrug-resistant TB by day, she’s writing songs and performing them by night.

Meet Sinovuyo Dimanda, the singing clinical associate behind this rural hospital’s amazing TB cure rate.

Image credit: Dylan Bush, Bhekisisa