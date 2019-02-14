Two women fight ‘big pharma’ – and the world’s deadliest disease

One hails from Mumbai
and the other from Khayelitsha but the pair has teamed up after surviving the
planet’s deadliest infectious disease: tuberculosis (TB). Toxic treatment
robbed both women of their hearing and a newer, safer, drug is priced out of
reach for most. Opposing the medicine’s latest patent application, they said,
could mean patients no longer have to choose "deaf or dead".
Despite
the many health crises plaguing the country, South Africa is probably the best
place to live if diagnosed with drug-resistant TB (DR-TB). The reason? Nowhere
else can one receive the life-saving drug bedaquiline, which comes with a hefty
price-tag, provided by the government for free.
Ramifications beyond borders
Why
then would South African activist and TB-survivor Phumeza Tisile be involved in
the current challenge to a secondary patent application for this drug all the
way in India?
Known
informally as the "pharmacy of the world" India’s decision on whether or not
to grant the discoverer of bedaquiline, pharmaceutical giant Johnson &
Johnson (J&J), the additional patent will have ramifications beyond its own
borders and will influence the entry of generic competitors to the market.
For
Tisile, the success of bedaquiline in South Africa should be celebrated, but it
is unacceptable that access to the drug remains almost non-existent beyond our
borders.
After
surviving the most deadly form of the disease, and losing her ability to hear
as a result, Tisile said she will continue fight for “patients over patents” –
no-matter the geographic location.
No-one
deserves to be given the option presented to her; “go deaf or die”, she told
Health-e News after launching the patent opposition earlier this month.
“In
2010 – I wasn’t given a choice. It was either I die or go deaf,” she said.
A
little-known but devastating side-effect of standard medicines to treat DR-TB is
hearing loss. One in three patients suffer partial to complete deafness from
this treatment and only half of those who manage to complete the two-year-long
course of toxic drugs can expect to be cured.
After
years of illness, Tisile was lucky to be declared DR-TB-free but from 2010 to
2015 she could not hear and struggled with the social pressures of being deaf
in her early 20s.
Access impossible
“I
lost out on five years of my life. I lost out on school and only seven years
later I was able to start afresh at university,” said Tisile whose hearing has
returned after sourcing funds for cochlear implant surgery.
“There’s
a drug that could prevent all of this but, for some reason, they’ve made
accessing it impossible for those who need it most,” she said.
The
drug in question, called bedaquiline, is the first anti-TB drug developed in
almost half a century but costs up to $30 000 (about R410 000) for a
six-month course of treatment in some countries.
The
importance of this drug cannot be overstated. It not only replaces the
deafness-causing injectable drugs in the DR-TB regimen but it also saves lives;
cure-rates for patients taking bedaquiline have been reported at over 80%.
Last
week Tisile and another TB-survivor from Mumbai, Nandita Venkatesan, filed a patent
challenge in India to prevent J&J from extending its exclusive monopoly on
the life-saving medicine.
J&J’s
current patent expires in 2023, but if this application is successful their
monopoly on bedaquiline, which prevents generic competitors from entering the
market, will be extended until 2027.
“The Patents Act, 1970 in India allows ‘any person’ to
challenge an application for patent. Hence, a TB-activist like Phumeza who is
not a national of India could file an opposition,” said Priyam Lizmary from the
Indian organisation, Lawyers Collective, which is spearheading the challenge.
A matter of policy
“Indian and South African civil society have linkages
more than two decades old when they fought together for access to HIV medicines
at the height of the Aids epidemic. This collaboration bolsters that continued
mutual support,” she told Health-e News.
Last
year South Africa became the first country in the world to offer bedaquilline
to all DR-TB patients as a matter of policy, and has been praised for this move
which even preceded the World Health Organisation recommendation to the same
effect.
A
small number of countries, including South Africa, have negotiated a greatly
reduced price of $400 (R5 500) from J&J but activists have said this
remains out of reach for most low and middle-income countries. To date, only
25 000 people around the world have received bedaquiline and two thirds of
these patients have been in South Africa.
Doctors
Without Borders (MSF) has condemned J&J’s request to extend its patent in
India and noted the application, for the salt form of bedaquiline, does not
deserve further intellectual property protection because it does not meet the
standards for novelty and inventiveness.
According
to MSF this “strategy of "patent evergreening" through filing of additional,
often unmerited patents, is commonly used by corporations to extend monopolies
on their drugs beyond the standard of 20 years”.
“Preventing
this patent barrier [in India] is expected to encourage TB drug manufacturers
from India to enter the market with generics and supply bedaquiline at lower
prices to national TB programmes and TB care providers globally,” it said in a
statement released in support of the two women activists.
J&J
has defended its patent application and prices for bedaquiline arguing that
they are necessary to recoup the investment they made in developing the drug
and bringing it to market.
“Ongoing suggestions that we generate a profit from
the sale of bedaquiline are incorrect and have the potential to only further
damage an already fragile environment for TB research and development,” said
J&J in a statement in reaction to an MSF-lead protest against the price of the
drug late last year.
Refusal to provide information
Activists
have told Health-e News that this is tantamount to a threat and is particularly
concerning because investment in TB research and development is pitiful. This
is despite the fact that the disease kills more people around the world every
year than any other infectious agent.
“Most
of the large pharmaceutical companies have stopped researching new TB
medicines. Of total global investment in TB research and development in 2017,
only 11% was from the private sector,” said Marcus Low, editor of the
health publication Spotlight.
While
J&J has repeatedly refused to provide information about the detailed costs
of developing bedaquiline, research from the University of Liverpool estimated
the drug could be produced and sold at a profit at a dramatically reduced cost
of between $50 and $100 (R700 and R1 400) per course.
The
issue is made even more complex as the development of bedaquiline is not
J&J’s success alone and multiple other organisations and governments made
substantial financial investments especially in relation to clinical trials.
While
the outcome of this patent challenge in India won’t directly affect South
Africa, indirectly the impact for many countries is significant.
“Since
generic competition in India will likely lead to dramatically lower prices and,
even if we can’t access those prices, it could create some downward pressure by
illustrating how cheap the drug really should be,” explained Low.
After
nine years of development, the Department of Trade and Industry’s Intellectual
Property Policy – which makes provisions for public health needs – was approved
by Cabinet last year.
Yet,
there has been very little action since then regarding the necessary
legislative amendments needed to implement the policy.
Intellectual property reform
The
very patent Tisile is opposing in India has already been granted in South
Africa.
Currently,
patents are granted “far too easily” in South Africa as applications aren’t
rigorously assessed. The country also lacks a mechanism like the one currently
being used by Tisile in India to oppose a patent before it has been granted.
“Instead
challenging a patent in South Africa typically requires expensive court
proceedings – thus making it much harder for the public or other third parties
to challenge poor quality patents,” said Low.
He
urged the government to prioritise intellectual property reform, not only for
access to TB treatment but for many other diseases including cancer and
diabetes that require treatment with costly, yet life-saving, medicines.
Said
Low: “Too many people are still dying, suffering, or going bankrupt
unnecessarily because the medicines they need are excessively priced – and
needlessly so.”
Amy Green