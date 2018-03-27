Home > News > Public Health 27 March 2018 Tapeworms, listeriosis - here's what could be lurking in your sushi Sushi is an incredibly popular dish - but did you know about these illnesses you could possibly contract from it? 0 Related Here's what you can eat on a budget instead of processed meat ‘Not only polony’ plus other don’t-miss Listeriosis stories SEE: How SA's deadly listeriosis outbreak unfolded Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X How dangerous is talking and driving at the same time? 2018-03-27 10:00 More: NewsPublic Health advertisement Other news Lifestyle How dangerous is talking and driving at the same time? Medical Here's why you should be napping – and for just 30 minutes Parenting Pointers for easier potty training Lifestyle How your 'better half' can increase your job success Medical Why the flu makes you feel so miserable News Do you think your doctor orders too many tests? From our sponsors Managing diabetes in the workplace Back-to-school with diabetes Live healthier Effects on your brain? » 5 ways to get more seafood into your diet Mercury in fish may raise ALS risk Is it bad for your brain if you literally never eat fish? Calling all grown-ass picky eaters! Eeewwww! » ‘Why is my cough worse at night?’ SEE: When you cough, this is what happens to your body Can you get sick if someone coughs on you? The fine saliva mist emitted by a cough remains suspended in the air for up to 10 minutes.